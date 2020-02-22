Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 235.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 498,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $94,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

