Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

TVTY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Tivity Health has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the period.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

