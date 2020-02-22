Tivity Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,918% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tivity Health has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.