Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Receives Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOCA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of TOCA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tocagen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

