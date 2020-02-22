Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 246.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.38% of Tower Semiconductor worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $60,498,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,021,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $21,027,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

