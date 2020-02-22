Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after FinnCap raised their price target on the stock from GBX 775 to GBX 900. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock. Tracsis traded as high as GBX 840 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.79), with a volume of 34440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $241.09 million and a P/E ratio of 47.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 750.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 655.76.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

