Tracsis (LON:TRCS) PT Raised to GBX 900 at FinnCap

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its target price boosted by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TRCS stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.09 million and a PE ratio of 47.98. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 580 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 799 ($10.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Tracsis
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.
