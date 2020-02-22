Traders Buy High Volume of Welltower Call Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,005% compared to the average volume of 357 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.03.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

