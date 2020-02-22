TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransUnion in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.