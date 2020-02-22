Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital cut Trifast to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226 ($2.97).

TRI opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.91.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

