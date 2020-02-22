Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading 5.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $23.30, 2,770,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 979,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 101,367 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $2,064,845.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

