Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) vs. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head to Head Survey

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60 Unisys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 76.07%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Unisys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -27.23% -42.49% -18.08% Unisys 0.63% -14.15% 7.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 4.48 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -14.13 Unisys $2.83 billion 0.38 $75.50 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Summary

Unisys beats Tufin Software Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. This segment offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate their data-center environments. It also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. In addition, this segments products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.