UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €23.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.40).

Shares of CS stock opened at €24.13 ($28.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.77 and a 200-day moving average of €23.82. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

