UBS Group Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA FRA opened at €68.84 ($80.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.46. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

