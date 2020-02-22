Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 272367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $164,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.