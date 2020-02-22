Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

Several other analysts also recently commented on ULE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,110.88 ($27.77).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,136 ($28.10) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,212.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

