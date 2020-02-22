UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,351.00

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,343 ($17.67), with a volume of 22060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

UTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.78).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,284.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83.

UNITE Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.