United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

USO stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

