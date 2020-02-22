Universal Display’s (OLED) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $174.37 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $129.10 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

