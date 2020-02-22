Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.25% of Valero Energy worth $96,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $82.90 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

