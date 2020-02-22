Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

