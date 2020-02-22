ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4842539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

