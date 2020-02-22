Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €90.00 ($104.65) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €73.56 ($85.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €66.33 and its 200 day moving average is €66.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.