Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.58

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 46026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

