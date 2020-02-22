Walmart Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

NYSE:WMT opened at $118.58 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

