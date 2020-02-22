Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.13.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

