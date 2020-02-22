Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westpac Banking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

