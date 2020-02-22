Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.14

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.14 ($1.52) and last traded at A$2.23 ($1.58), with a volume of 15779297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.36 ($1.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.00.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

