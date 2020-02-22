William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

