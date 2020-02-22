William Blair Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

NYSE:MDT opened at $113.28 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $167,466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

