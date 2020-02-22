William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.76. Appian has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 564,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 232,713 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.