William Blair Weighs in on bluebird bio Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.99). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.85) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

