William Hill’s (WMH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMH. Deutsche Bank lowered William Hill to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered William Hill to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered William Hill to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Shares of William Hill stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

