Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $99.67 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

