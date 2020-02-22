WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Shares of WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$18.07 ($12.82) and last traded at A$18.88 ($13.39), with a volume of 4491819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$21.40 ($15.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 108.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

