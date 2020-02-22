Xaar (LON:XAR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

XAR opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.58. Xaar has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

