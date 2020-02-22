Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUY. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 166,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $14,557,000. AXA grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 952.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,751,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 1,585,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

