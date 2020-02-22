Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

YRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

YRI opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$70,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,991.80.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

