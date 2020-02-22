Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at C$396,991.80.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.