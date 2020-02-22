Zacks: AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. AstroNova’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.43 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AstroNova by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

