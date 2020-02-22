Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.