Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Hold

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXFO. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

EXFO stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

