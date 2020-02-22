Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 17% on Strong Earnings

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price shot up 17% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.96 and last traded at $64.17, 4,789,507 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 623% from the average session volume of 662,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,098,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zillow Group by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.