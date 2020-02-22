Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.00

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -410.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.