Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.84.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

