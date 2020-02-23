$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Barings BDC also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BBDC. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $534.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.