-$1.46 EPS Expected for Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the lowest is ($1.54). Basic Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($4.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Basic Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

