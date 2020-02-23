10,092 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 399,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.