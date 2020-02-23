1,087,551 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,087,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $36.58 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

