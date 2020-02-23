13,675 Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digi International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $432.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.79. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, First Analysis raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.